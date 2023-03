Sunday, March 19, 2023, 2:02 p.m.





A 2.3 degree earthquake was felt in the early hours of this Sunday in the municipality of Fortuna. Specifically, the earthquake was recorded north of the Sierra de la Pila. As reported on its website by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 11 degrees at 2.45 hours.