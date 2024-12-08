This design, which has passed under the Bonhams hammer at the Zoute Grand Prix event, is one of the 90 units that the company manufactured and one of the 10 that were used to compete in Le Mans
Last October Bonhams auction house put up for sale, in the prestigious Zoute Grand Prix –one of the most anticipated events for high-end classic car collectors–, a truly rare and exclusive Porsche for…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
#Porsche #Spyder #sold #million #euros
Leave a Reply