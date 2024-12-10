The Royal Gibraltar Police have arrested 19-year-old Spanish citizen as suspect in the fire caused last morning in a block of flats in the area known as Mid Harbor Estate.

According to sources from the Gibraltarian Police, the investigations of the Criminal Investigation Department have led to this young Spaniard as the main suspect of having caused the fire, which is why he has been arrested.

The fire occurred at 4.26am on Tuesday, when the Royal Gibraltar Police control room received a notification that there was a fire generated at the top of the Wave Crest House building and that residents were trapped inside and screaming for help. Members of the Police, Fire Brigade and the Gibraltar ambulance service traveled to the area.

Several residents were evacuated and three adults and two children who were in the residence where the fire occurred were transferred to the San Bernardo hospital to be treated.receive treatment for injuries sustained; two of them, to the intensive care unit.

The Gibraltarian Police keeps the investigation openwhile the young Spaniard remains detained in the Peñón police station.