A 19-year-old motorcyclist died this Sunday afternoon in an accident on Alicante avenue, at the height of the Monteagudo district, as confirmed by municipal sources. The accident occurred at around 3:00 pm on the section closest to La Cueva and, although the toilets were busy trying to save the young man’s life, it was not possible.

The young man, apparently, was riding on a motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle colliding with a night rail. As the sources explained, as a result of that impact, he was thrown and was left lying on the road, being run over by a vehicle that was circulating in the area at that time.

The young man was trapped in the underside of the car and the intervention of firefighters was necessary for his release. The Local Police also worked in the area controlling traffic and deployed a screen so that the toilets could attend to the young person with greater privacy. The group of reports from the Local Police instructs the proceedings.