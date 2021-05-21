Last weekend of May 1, in the French town of Évry-Courcouronnes, died of coronavirus a 19-year-old girl who also suffered from bronchitis. According to the autopsy data revealed by the newspaper Le Parisien, the death was due to “Lung injuries and oxygen deprivation”.

However, what is relevant in the case is that their relatives called the emergency services up to three times, from Friday to Sunday night.

They arrived at the victim’s home at three in the morning, but when they did, it was too late and they could only confirm the sad outcome. As reported by the aforementioned media, his relatives filed a complaint at the city police station for “failure to assist a person in danger”.

They prescribed Paracetamol

The events began on April 30, when The young woman presented symptoms according to COVID-19, such as respiratory problems, fever and nausea. Faced with this situation, his relatives called the emergency department, who responded that “it was simply the beginning of the symptoms,” so They suggested that he take Paracetamol.

But far from improving, the situation worsened on Sunday. A) Yes, the girl vomited blood and the thermometer read 40 degrees fever. Therefore, they contacted the Emergency Department again, but the advice was the same: take Paracetamol. Few hours later, During the night of Sunday 2 to Monday 3 May, the young woman died.

Little attention

As indicated Le Parisien, their families regretted the little attention received: “They could have checked his breathing and oxygenated if necessary. There is a call for help, but no one helped her. It can happen to anyone. Is it due to lack of resources? The fear of intervening in COVID? It is unforgivable. May be tired, fed up with intervening, but he can’t be in the emergency room and do his job halfway. “