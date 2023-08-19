A video recorded the attack of a bull on a young man during the ‘Cows’ Festivala traditional festivity that is celebrated in Alicante, in Spain.

The images show a group of around 12 youngsters being chased by a bull. This is an activity that in Spain is known as ‘encierro’ or ‘bulls in the streets’ and consists of a race in which the objective is to escape from one or several bulls that persecute the group that participates.

The affected youth was detained by the bull’s horns, the animal gave him several attacks with its horns and even threw him into the air. When he fell, the bull continued to attack him.

Then, The young man manages to stand up but the bull follows after him, After a few more blows, he manages to open the door of one of the houses in the alley where the events occurred, and is able to take refuge from the animal.

People run before the bulls of San Fermín, in Spain. See also Launching the “Fifty-Year Environmental Initiative to Plant 50 Trees”

After the incident he was taken to the hospital. The young man has multiple bruises but he is expected to leave the medical center in a few days.

The councilor of the municipality, José Rico, commented to the newspaper Nius, that after the incident, the adolescent “It’s like a train ran over it. But they are minor injuries, he is better than expected.”

If these festivities cease to exist, we would save ourselves these misfortunes

The video, which went viral on social media, sparked various reactions. In addition to expressing concern about the young man’s state of health, some Internet users They question the use of animals during the festivities.

“In addition to a stressful situation for the bulls, a danger to people.

This 19 year old He has been admitted with four gorings in Castalla (Alicante) after being hit by a bull. If these festivities cease to exist, we would save ourselves these misfortunes,” the Animalist Party with the Environment (Pacma) expressed in a trill.

Another incident related to bulls was registered in Onda, Castellón, also in Spain. There a man was injured after a bull was shot out of the box in which they had it, before starting a bullfight.

The force of the animal was such that the man who received the blow moved several meters. Fortunately he had no serious injuries.

Can read