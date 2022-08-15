A 19-year-old boy died early this Monday after being attacked in a fight near the fairgrounds of Íllora (10,000 inhabitants, Granada), a town that celebrates its patron saint festivities. After the event the celebrations have been suspended. The brawl began at the local fair and after receiving several blows, the young man fled the premises, but his attackers caught up with him on Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente street, Civil Guard sources report.

In that street the young man was attacked again, and after receiving a blow he fell to the ground and hit his head against a curb. He died around seven in the morning while being evacuated on the way to hospital. At the moment, the agents have not arrested those involved, although they have identified several assailants who fled after the dispute. “It was a massive fight and there were no weapons,” summarizes a spokesman for the armed institute. The mayor of the town, Antonio José Salazar Pérez (PSOE-A), has declared to this newspaper after the suspension of the festivities: “We cannot be with this restlessness and we hope that this type of people [los agresores] don’t be here loose. These facts make it necessary to agree to the suspension of all the programming of the patron saint festivities in Íllora as a sign of respect and pain shared with the family of the deceased.

Upon receiving the notices from the neighbors, both the Civil Guard and the Local Police and the 061 emergency service activated their troops, but the resuscitation maneuvers could not save the life of the young man, who had serious injuries. The mayor, Antonio Salazar, has suspended the patron saint festivities – which were to end tomorrow, Tuesday – and will hold an extraordinary plenary session to decree official mourning in the town of Granada.