Kim Kardashian has conquered Times Square on Wednesday. And it’s not for less, because it was really a Inflatable version of her, in bikini and 18 meters longwhich has walked through the Plaza de New York due to an advertising campaign.

A gigantic recreation of the influencer It was placed in this well -known and tourist space for Promote the new Skims bath costume linethe fashion firm that the Celebrity He created in 2019 with Jens Gred.

The television personality had the goal with his mark of selling underwear, girdles and garments at home to make the silhouette comfortably, based on his own experience. Therefore, the American model He founded this company to create molding garments that will adapt to all types of bodies and skin tones.

Since its foundation, the company He has used the image of Kim Kardashian to promote his products With original and striking campaigns, something that has demonstrated again in Times Square.

This inflatable that invaded New York Square monopolized the eyes of all presentboth tourists and local, who did not hesitate to take pictures with him.