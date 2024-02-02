A 17-year-old boy who raped a little girl was detained in the Leningrad region

In the Leningrad region, a 17-year-old technical school student raped a little girl. About it reports REN TV.

According to the TV channel, the girl’s mother wrote a statement to the police. She said that from January 2021 to January 2022, the young man came to visit them. He molested and abused the victim. The child was between 9 and 10 years old.

The suspect has already been detained. A case was initiated under Articles 131 (“Rape”) and 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it became known that in the Leningrad region, a 25-year-old primary school teacher sexually harassed an 11-year-old schoolboy.