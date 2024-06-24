After the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Sevastopol, 17-year-old waiter Kirill saved cafe visitors

After the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Sevastopol, a 17-year-old novice waiter, who worked in the cafe for the second day, saved several visitors to the beach cafe. He spoke about this himself Telegram– channel “Mash on the Wave”.

According to the young man, after the sounds of explosions, he gave the order to the visitors of the establishment to lie down on the floor, and then showed the way to a safe place in the establishment. Then he saw that there were wounded Russians left on the street and began to bandage their wounds. He applied a tourniquet from a belt to one of the victims, and to another wounded person he plugged a through wound.

As the waiter said, he used to be afraid of blood, but at the moment of danger he overcame his fear and was able to help everyone who was nearby. “My emotions, of course, were crap,” the young man admitted.

Earlier, bus driver Alexander, who was transporting people after the ATACMS strike on Sevastopol, spoke about the evacuation of beach visitors.

On the afternoon of June 23, a Ukrainian Armed Forces rocket exploded over the beach in Sevastopol, where people were vacationing. Then air defense systems shot down five American ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads over the city. A state of emergency was introduced in the city.