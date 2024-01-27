Meriem El Haouat Nadi.

The Civil Guard has asked for citizen collaboration to try to locate Meriem el Haouat Nadi, a 17-year-old girl who disappeared on Friday in the town of San Martín de Vega (18,784 inhabitants). Sources from the armed institute highlight that this is a high-risk disappearance, since the teenager had never escaped from her home. Nor had she had any previous discussion with her parents.

El Haouat left his house on Friday morning in the direction of the institute, where he never arrived. According to the description provided by the National Center for Missing Persons (Cndes), he has a large physical build, is 1.70 meters tall, weighs 75 kilos, has brown eyes and has long, wavy hair. On Friday, the Civil Guard began an intense search through the municipality and surrounding areas. People who have any information can call 062 of the armed institute or 116000 of the Anar Foundation.

