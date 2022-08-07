THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, August 7, 2022, 9:02 p.m.



A 17-year-old boy was injured this Sunday afternoon after jumping into the water from the La Gola de Marchamalo bridge, in La Manga del Mar Menor. At 5:49 p.m., the 112 Emergency Coordination Center was alerted to the accident. Given the shallow depth of the water, the boy had hit the bottom head first. He was conscious out of the water but could not move his neck.

The scene was attended by members of the Civil Protection of Cartagena, the Local Police of Cartagena and a mobile emergency unit of the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061, whose staff treated the injured person at the scene, who was later transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena.