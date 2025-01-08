A 17-year-old boy dies stabbed outside his school in the Sevillian municipality of Gerena

A 17-year-old minor from Aznalcóllar died this Wednesday afternoon after being stabbed outside the institute where he was studying, in the neighboring town of Gerena.

Sources from the unified emergency service 112 of Andalusia have informed Europa Press that around 2:35 p.m. this Wednesday a notice was received regarding a young man of about 17 years old who needed urgent medical assistance, as he was unconscious in the vicinity of the institute of Gerena. A 061 helicopter and crews from the Local Police and the Civil Guard were mobilized to treat the victim, given the allusions to a possible stabbing.

Sources from the Gerena City Council have told Europa Press that it is a 17-year-old young man from Aznalcóllar who was studying at the local high school, who died after being the victim of a stabbing in the area near the educational center where the buses park, just after classes end and the community leaves the institute.

The alleged perpetrator of the crime would be identified and both the mayor of Gerena, Javier Fernández Gualda, and that of Aznalcóllar, Juan José Fernández, have gone to the scene of the events, where relatives of the victim were also present.