Perhaps it was a joke in bad taste, or a student prank, or commissioned by a collector, but 40 years ago, a group of students from the María Cristina Royal University Center stole from the monastery of San Lorenzo del Escorial several sheets that made up a sheet of parchment with inscriptions in Gothic script and musical notations. The cantoral was part of the collection of 221 choral books that Felipe II ordered to be made for the monastery.

Now, the National Police has recovered the manuscript, in an investigation that began in the late 1980s, when the agents learned that the theft had taken place, and that has concluded four decades later.

In a note, the Police explained that after carrying out the pertinent steps they managed to identify in Murcia the person who had one of the stolen sheets in their possession. Once the sheet was recovered, the agents returned it to the director of the Royal Library of the monastery.

The recovered manuscript was page 8 of the Cantoral 140, which is made up of 58 paginated pages and three unpaged ones that contain the Veni Creator -hymn that invokes the Holy Spirit- in the profession of a novice (when a novice decides to enter life religious).

The collection of 221 choral books was made by different book writers, miniaturists and bookbinders of the time. The Cantorales, or choir books, are musical manuscripts that were used in churches and cathedrals in the Middle Ages and in the Renaissance so that the choirs could read the musical notes from a distance, hence their large format. They were also a sign of distinction, since due to their high cost, the best cathedrals and monasteries were the ones that could afford the most decorated Cantorales.