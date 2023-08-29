16-year-old figure skater Alina Gorbacheva disappeared in Moscow after a quarrel with a coach

Missing in Moscow, Russian champion in women’s singles among juniors Alina Gorbacheva quarreled with coach Sofya Fedchenko, because she wanted to leave her. Telegram channel called the cause of the quarrel SHOT.

A source from the environment of the 16-year-old figure skater said that Gorbacheva’s mother also had a conflict with the coach, from whom the specialist took her at the age of nine. It is also specified that shortly before the disappearance, the skater corresponded with a friend who did not notice anything suspicious in her behavior. Gorbacheva told her that she went to training and did not get in touch again. The source suggested that the athlete may be with one of her friends.

Figure skater’s belongings found on Pokrovskaya embankment

According to the publication Base, a search and rescue group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was called in to survey the waters of the Moscow River. According to one version, Gorbachev could drown. Rescuers were called to Pokrovskaya embankment to the place where the girl’s personal belongings were found. It is also known that the athlete has not appeared online since yesterday.

It was clarified that Gorbacheva had a mobile phone, a tablet and about 20 thousand rubles in cash with her, which were in a dark blue backpack.

The police are checking to see if everything is still there.

Her mother told about the search for an athlete

Ekaterina Gorbacheva, mother of the figure skater, confirmed “Izvestia” the fact of her disappearance. She also noted that none of the athlete’s friends know anything.

There is no information about Alina yet. We are looking for, there is only footage from the cameras, how she entered the park, nothing more. Now a cynologist with a dog has arrived, they will look. But it’s been a long time Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The disappearance of Gorbacheva became known on August 29

At the same time, Gorbachev disappeared the day before on Monday, August 28, around 19:00 Moscow time. The figure skater was caught in the lens of several CCTV cameras, but the place where her things were found is outside the coverage area of ​​the cameras.

It was reported that Gorbacheva had a conflict with the coach during training, she left the ice palace, went to the park and did not return home. The police took up the search, and the Investigative Committee of Russia began an investigation into the disappearance of the figure skater.

Gorbacheva is the current champion of Russia among juniors

The tournament was held in February this year in Perm, and Gorbacheva turned 16 in July this year. Over the past seven years, the Russian woman has trained with Sofia Fedchenko. “Children whine, get tired, get upset, ask for a day off. Alina, on the contrary, has to be kicked out of the skating rink, ”the specialist described the ward, whose words are quoted Base.

According to the source, 27-year-old Fedchenko not only trained Gorbachev, but also lived with her. “When I took the child, of course, I understood that now I bear full responsibility for her. Health, safety, education – all this is on me, ”said the coach.