A minor under the age of 16 was stabbed this Monday in the Rutilio Gaci square, in the Arganzuela district of Madrid. The Samur toilets have treated the victim, who had injuries to the head and one hand. After stabilizing him, they have transferred him in serious condition to October 12. The police investigate what happened with all the open hypotheses, although the one that has the most force is that it is a settling of scores between youth gangs, due to the weapons used and the age of the victim. In fact, it is the Provincial Information Brigade, which has three groups dedicated to investigating these violent groups, which has taken on the investigation.

As explained by the waitress from a nearby bar, who was on the terrace with other colleagues, around eight in the evening a boy came running to the square followed by two others from Paseo de las Yeserías. One was dressed in black and the other in red. The victim has shouted: “I have nothing to do with it, it’s not my fault!” and at that time he has received at least three machete blows from one of his persecutors. Later, they have escaped in the direction of Paseo de Delicias. Another of the witnesses who was drinking something in the area at that moment assured that he had perfectly seen one of the two attackers carrying a machete in his hand.

In the place where the attack took place there is a children’s playground that was very crowded at the time. “Everything has been so fast that we didn’t know if they were joking or serious, until we saw the injured boy,” says a witness. The young man stabbed has managed to enter a tailor’s shop in the square, from which they have requested health care. The Samur ambulances and the police arrived shortly after and took the young man to the hospital.

Just one year ago the tragic weekend of clashes between gangs in Madrid, in which two alleged members of the Trinitarians were assassinated. Pepe, 15, was stabbed in Atocha, and Diego, 25, was stabbed to death in a park in Usera. Arganzuela is one of the districts included in the anti-gang plan that has been underway in Madrid since November 2021, but which was reinforced precisely after that weekend. According to the latest data from the Government Delegation, there are currently 800 gang members in the Community of Madrid.

