A 16-year-old boy has died and six other people have been injured in a fire that broke out this Sunday morning in a house in the Biscayne town of Barakaldo. The causes of the event are being investigated.

The fire started at 2:45 a.m. at number 2 Auzolan square, in the center of the city, as reported by the Basque Department of Security. The structure of the building, with four floors, is made of wood and the fire became very intense. Among the injured, there are two minors, who have been transferred to the Cruces hospital.

A witness has declared to Radio Euskadi that the flames devastated the wooden staircase of the building and that several residents, including some minors, had to jump from the windows. The Local Police and the fire brigade have had to evacuate four buildings and the affected families have been transferred to the Larrea school to spend the night. Despite the fact that the flames have already been extinguished, firefighters continue on the scene due to the risk that the property could collapse.

The mayoress of Barakaldo, Amaia del Campo, has convened the Board of Spokespersons to determine the measures to be adopted by the Consistory.