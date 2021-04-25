A puppy of Cocker spaniel He has died at only 16 months of age as a result of the irreparable damage that the wire of a mask has generated in his intestine. The dog, Oscar, ate a mask that was discarded on the street and the veterinarians could do nothing to save his life.

“As the weekend went by, we were seeing that Oscar was behaving strangely. On Monday he could barely walk, so we took him to the vet. They thought he was intoxicated, but when they operated on Tuesday they saw that a wire from a mask had pierced his intestine. They couldn’t do anything “, has related its owner, Emma Paul.

“We are completely devastated and shocked, because we believe that it is a situation that could have been avoided”, has added.

Warning to other dog owners

In telling Oscar’s story, Emma Paul has wanted to issue a warning to other dog owners about the risk that the ingestion of these wastes can pose that are frequently found thrown out of the buckets intended for this purpose.

“The street we used to walk along is full of garbage. It is very sad that it was precisely a mask that caused Oscar’s death “Paul lamented.