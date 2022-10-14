A 15-year-old teenager killed five people on Thursday and injured two others in a quiet Raleigh neighborhood, according to the mayor of that town, the capital of North Carolina, of about 470,000 inhabitants. The young man, whose identity has not been revealed, is hospitalized in critical condition after the police operation to arrest him, although the cause and extent of his injuries have not been detailed. The usual peace of Hedingham, an area of ​​large houses with gardens and golf courses northeast of the city, was broken by the shooting, after 5:00 p.m.

The fatalities are a 16-year-old boy, a 29-year-old police officer who was off duty and three women aged 35, 49 and 52, as reported by the authorities. In addition, another 33-year-old police officer, who has since been released, and a 59-year-old man have been injured in the mass shooting. The latter is in critical condition.

After calls to the emergency services, the authorities ordered a large police deployment that ended with the capture of the author of the shots at 9:37 p.m. after an intense exchange of fire. During those hours, the authorities asked the neighbors to remain in their houses.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said at a press conference this Friday that the circumstances of the multiple murder are under investigation. For now it is not known if the perpetrator of the massacre knew any of the victims, nor has the type of weapon he used or how he got hold of it been reported. It is known that he is a white male. “We have no answers as to why this tragedy has occurred,” Patterson said.

The first shots were fired in the residential area of ​​Hedingham, where police found two dead. Then the young man moved about three kilometers towards the Neuse River, leaving a trail of fear, blood and death. According to eyewitnesses told local television, the young man was wearing camouflage clothing and was carrying a long gun.

North Carolina Governor Ray Cooper has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in mourning. “A well-coordinated and courageous police response apprehended the shooter. No neighborhood, no parent, no child, no one should feel this fear in their communities. We stand with the victims and their families at this time of unspeakable agony.” has written on Twitter. “We are sad, angry and have many questions that will soon be answered. But we already know the fundamental truth. No community should feel the pain of gun violence and as policy makers we cannot turn our backs on what has happened here and across the country.” has added.

Cooper is a member of the Democratic Party, which advocates stricter regulation of firearms in the country, something that is opposed by Republicans, who rely on the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, which protects the right to own and bear arms.

The North Carolina episode is the latest in a series of recurring mass shootings to hit the United States. Among the most serious this year are the shooting in a supermarket in Buffalo (New York) in which a young racist killed 10 people and the assault on the Robb elementary school in Uvalde (Texas) in which 19 children died and two teachers. In those two cases, as in the one now in Raleigh, the perpetrators of the massacre were young.

