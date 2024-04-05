ORA 15-year-old teenager died this Friday as a result of a brutal beating after class in France, where President Emmanuel Macron called to protect the school from “uninhibited violence” between young people.

The attack occurred this Thursday in Viry-Châtillon, 20 kilometers south of Paris, two days after another similar one to a 14-year-old girl in Montpellier, in the south of France, who in her case managed to come out of a coma.

Schools “must continue to be a sanctuary from a form of uninhibited violence among our adolescents,” said Macron, during a visit to a school in Paris before the death was announced.

“In the face of this barbaric crime and violence, our society will not give in,” The government spokesperson, Prisca Thevenot, added on the social network X, assuring that its authors will be “punished.”

Right-wing leader Marine Le Pen denounced along the same lines a “savagery that corrodes society” and called on Macron's government, under pressure from the right on security issues, to realize its scope.

Emotion was running high this Friday at the Les Sablons secondary school, where Shamseddine, the deceased teenager, was studying, AFP journalists confirmed.

His classmates described him as a “smiling” and “problem-free” young man who spoke to everyone. “They can't do this to a 15-year-old,” Omar (pseudonym), a friend of the victim, told AFP.

The events occurred this Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

Several people “violently attacked” the young man after leaving class and a passerby found him “seriously injured” on a nearby street, the prosecutor's office explained.

According to a police source, Three young men wearing balaclavas attacked Shamseddine in the lobby of a building.

Justice opened an investigation for murder and the investigations continue to determine the circumstances of these criminal acts and “allow the arrest of the perpetrators,” said Évry prosecutor Grégoire Dulin.

In the case of Montpellier, the local prosecutor, Fabrice Belargent, indicated that the attack could occur “in the context of a group of adolescents who They used to insult each other” on social media and post photos.

A 15-year-old teenager and two minors under 14, including one who studied at the same center as the victim, admitted having “hit” her and were detained, the public ministry said.

After coming out of a coma on Wednesday, Samara, the young woman attacked in front of the Arthur Rimbaud secondary school, was able to confirm the attack before the justice system, which is investigating it as an attempt to voluntary homicide.

In the media, her mother claimed that her daughter suffered bullying, especially by a classmate, and that this could be due to a conflict over her way of dressing and her religious practices.

The Minister of National Education, Nicole Belloubet, commissioned an administrative investigation to draw all the necessary conclusions from the tragedy.

“We have a very firm anti-harassment policy,” he noted.

In Tours, in central France, five girls between the ages of 11 and 15 were arrested for “beating up” a 14-year-old teenager on Wednesday, whose nose was broken, and recording the attack, several sources indicated.

The fight against bullying is one of the priorities of the center-right government of President Emmanuel Macronwhich also seeks to reinforce “authority” in the school.

Maybe we have to learn again to punish, to be strong, to be firm.

“Perhaps we have to learn again to punish, to be strong, to be firm,” an emotional mayor of Viry-Châtillon, Jean-Marie Vilain, told the press, for whom children must be taught that if they do wrong, There are consequences.

