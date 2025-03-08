A child under 15 years of age has died on Friday night to Saturday in Marseille (France) After receiving a fatal wound from a white weapon in the neck work of Another young man of the same age that immediately delivered to the police.

The incident in question began at 5:00 p.m. in the French neighborhood of Calade, 15th Marseille district, when it occurred A fight between young people.

Firefighters were notified about 5:20 p.m. – Firefighters in France perform urgent health care functions and They urgently transferred the injured young man to a hospital in the north of the city.

The teenager died in the unit of Intensive care Due to the seriousness of his wounds on the night from Friday to Saturday, according to French television France 3.

The alleged responsible He fled the place When emergency services arrived and the police were finally given that afternoon. The two young people, both originating in Marseille, had no police record. The authorities have opened an investigation.