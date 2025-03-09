A minor of 15 years from Zaragoza He was seriously injured this Sunday when he was dragged and semi -soured by an avalanche when he performed a group activity with two ski monitors in the cone of the shoe tube, at the Pyrenean station of Candanchú (Huesca).

According to the Civil Guard, the notice was given about 11.00 of the day of this Sunday through a call made to the 112 emergency service to inform that the child, after being rescued from the snow by his companions, did not regain consciousness and presented polytrauma serious.

The mountain specialists of the armed institute displaced to the area and station staff checked the poor state of the young man, still unconscious, so an emergency operation was activated With the intervention of the Jaca Greim, the Huesca Air Unit and a medical team of 061.

Thus, the child was transferred to the medical service of the ski resort and then was evacuated first in the body’s helicopter to Jaca’s helisuperficie and subsequently, in the 112, to the Miguel Servet hospital in Zaragoza to be treated from the injuries suffered.

So far the situation of the young skier affected in Huesca is unknown.