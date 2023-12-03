A criminal case was opened in Irkutsk after the murder of a 15-year-old teenager

In Irkutsk, a 15-year-old Russian schoolboy, waiting for a bus at a bus stop in the company of classmates, was killed with a knife in the neck. The doctors who arrived at the scene were unable to save him.

According to eyewitnesses who called an ambulance, the young man was attacked by a gang of teenagers.

Details of the murder of a schoolboy at a bus stop revealed

The conflict in question occurred on the evening of Saturday, December 2, at the Lisikha public transport stop in the Oktyabrsky district of the city. The boy and his friends were approached by a group of unknown people aged from 16 to 20 years old.

The young people initiated a verbal skirmish, starting with the question: “What district are you from?” The argument quickly escalated into a fight, resulting in a 15-year-old Russian man being stabbed. Subsequently, the gang members fled the scene of the brawl, and the victim died.

The student’s mother spoke about the circumstances of his death

43-year-old resident of Irkutsk Daria toldthat her son accompanied the girl that evening. It took him about 40 minutes to get to his own home. At the bus stop, he met three friends and called a taxi.

As he saw the girl off, he called, saying that he had called a car. I waited at home with a calm heart. And 20 minutes later a call from the investigator: “Your son is dead”… Dariamother of murdered schoolboy

The woman clarified that, according to her information, the student was attacked by a group of about 15 people, all of them minors, from the city microdistrict of Novo-Lenino.

In turn, a friend of the deceased added that the attackers began bombarding the group of friends with “questions about the prison.” “Word for word, a fight began. One friend managed to escape, two were beaten, one was killed…” he said.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the incident

In the Irkutsk region, less than 24 hours later, two participants in the conflict were detained, which resulted in the death of a 15-year-old teenager. They were found 200 kilometers from the regional center.

The press service of the regional prosecutor’s office clarifiedthat the ninth-grader was stabbed at least four times.

The police brought the suspects in for questioning. A criminal case has been initiated into the incident under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.