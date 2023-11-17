You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Times Square.
Times Square.
In an act of intolerance, a bus company worker attacked the teenager.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A 15-year-old boy riding a scooter was stabbed in the neck after crashing, according to police. Policewith a bus company worker in Times Square, New York.
(Also read: New York: the brutal attack by two men on the police officer who asked them to stop smoking).
The incident took place shortly before 9 pm Thursday at West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.
Authorities reported that the 15-year-old boy was riding an electric scooter with his friends when he collided with Amath Sow, a 67-year-old man, an employee of the transportation company. buses.
After the crash, the two began fighting, and the teen’s friends repeatedly punched Sow. In response, Sow pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the young man.
Later, the 15-year-old tried to escape on his skateboard but collapsed. He was transferred to Bellevue Hospital, and is expected to recover.
(Also: New York: they will make one of the most famous avenues in the state pedestrian).
Amath Sow faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct, according to authorities. The police continues to investigate the details of the incident in order to determine if the minors may face charges or sanctions.
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#15yearold #boy #stabbed #neck #fight #York