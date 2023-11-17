A 15-year-old boy riding a scooter was stabbed in the neck after crashing, according to police. Policewith a bus company worker in Times Square, New York.

The incident took place shortly before 9 pm Thursday at West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Authorities reported that the 15-year-old boy was riding an electric scooter with his friends when he collided with Amath Sow, a 67-year-old man, an employee of the transportation company. buses.

After the crash, the two began fighting, and the teen’s friends repeatedly punched Sow. In response, Sow pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the young man.

Later, the 15-year-old tried to escape on his skateboard but collapsed. He was transferred to Bellevue Hospital, and is expected to recover.

Amath Sow faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct, according to authorities. The police continues to investigate the details of the incident in order to determine if the minors may face charges or sanctions.

