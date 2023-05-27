Saturday, May 27, 2023, 01:58



A 15-year-old boy died this Friday night after being electrocuted by touching the catenary, that is, the overhead power cables that transmit electrical energy to the locomotives, at the train station in the Madrid district of Vicálvaro. This was reported by sources from the Madrid Emergency service after going to the scene.

Apparently the young man was accompanied by a group of friends and they were having fun. For reasons that are still unknown, he decided to get on the roof of a Renfe Cercanías train that was stopped at the station and in this way he was able to access the cables that make up the catenary, which he supposedly could have manipulated in some way.

The event occurred around 10:05 p.m. and it was members of the Madrid City Council Fire Brigade who were finally able to rescue the victim. However, the Samur-Civil Protection medical teams that also went to the scene were unable to revive him and were only able to certify his death.

The Municipal Police of Madrid cordoned off the area and tried to restore normality. However, the investigation of the case is carried out by the National Police.