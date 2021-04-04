A 15-year-old boy tried to assault a policeman in Lanús and was shot in the leg.

The Chief of Staff of that district of southern Conurbano, Diego Kravetz, assured that it was a minor repeat offender, with a “terrifying record”, and regretted that he will remain at large “until he kills someone or they kill him.”

“El Polaquito again. Shots again. This time he ended up with a bullet in the calf. He is 15 years old and has one of the most terrifying medical records in the Conurbano: Justice does not lock him up and returns him time and again to the same environment that pushes him to commit a crime, “said the official, who is also responsible for the Security area of ​​the municipality , on his Twitter account.

The robbery occurred on Friday night in Villa de los Industriales. As reported by Kravetz, the victim of the assault was an agent of the Federal Police.

The teenager was accompanied by an accomplice. “They came on a motorcycle that they finally abandoned to flee on foot, but not before starring in the shooting in which both were injured, “said the municipal official.

The minor was arrested, although due to his age he is unimpeachable. “Now, when he is cured, the judge will send him back to the family, to the same neighborhood, with the same sinister circle, until I kill someone or they kill him, and then yes, we will hear in amazement that they explain to us why it happened, “he claimed.

Finally, the official revived an old controversy and demanded changes in the Penal Code.

“If urgent measures are not taken, the situation can only get worse. While Congress is discussing the STEP, you can do something: sign here the petition to reform the Penal Code. It is now,” he published, along with a link on the platform Change.org.

This Saturday night the initiative published on that site under the title “That the possession of replicas of firearms be punished with prison” had more than 4,600 signatures, very close to the 5,000 set as a target.

The details of the request

“Insecurity is today in our country a phenomenon that plagues all Argentines, not finding from the government the necessary response to combat it. It is possible to find flaws in the legislation. Did you know that if the police catch a criminal who is driving a stolen car is not accused of theft but of COVERING the theft, which has a lesser penalty and leaves the police station immediately?

Did you also know that if the police arrest a criminal who is carrying a replica of firearms, they have to RELEASE him immediately because this carrying is not a crime? Today 3 out of 10 crimes are committed with replicas of firearms.

In this sense, it is necessary to modify the Penal Code; in particular, Article 189 bis and, in this way, give Justice the possibility to punish with effective imprisonment the illegal possession of firearms.

The Chamber of Deputies of the Nation is the one that must be in charge of presenting a bill where this modification is aimed at with the premise of providing Argentine citizens with more security and possibilities of living with dignity and peace.

LM