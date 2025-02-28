A 15 -minute routine you can do before sleeping to lower your rhythm and rest better

There is a lot of talk of morning routines, so much that some welfare gurus seems to need to get up at dawn to fit meditation, exercise and other series of activities that promise to face the day better. But what about routines before going to bed?

Why do I fall asleep on the couch and when I get to bed I reveal me?

Although the dream is one of factors that can most affect our health, in the society in which we live we do recently to prepare before sleeping. Many people have hindered to reconcile sleep or keep it during the night; Between 20 and 48% of adults in Spain, according to Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN).

We intuitively know that it is not a very good idea to be aware of television, work or social networks, in a state of constant excitation, and pretend to fall asleep instantly. We need a transition between sleep and vigil, which should start hours in advance. Fortunately, dedicating only 15 minutes before bedtime to a ‘deceleration’ routine, it can make an important difference in the quality of our rest.

Prepare the next day

Dedicate a few minutes to reflect on the day, make a small review of what has happened to us and, above all, write it, you can have a positive impact on emotional well -being and sleep quality. There are studies that point to write about what happens to us reduces anxiety And it can be a tool that helps us take distance from the things that concern us.

Writing also has another very positive effect on sleep: if we write down the things that we must do the next day, the effect is similar to doing a ‘mental cleaning’ of our concerns, which remain in the notebook and have less chance of assaulting us at night. As a curious fact, in a Sleep study It was found that the people who wrote about their tasks the next day took less to fall asleep than those who wrote about what had happened to them.

Soft stretching to release tensions

Our body accumulates tensions throughout the day, especially if it has spent a lot of time sitting or in awkward positions, and if you are subject to stress, something that unconsciously makes us get the muscles. It has been proven that soft stretching help release the rigidity of the muscles already Improve blood circulation. It is known to stretch before sleeping can reduce leg cramps and there are studies that indicate that all these effects can improve the sleep quality in patients with insomnia.

To stretch before sleeping it is better to concentrate on stretching that work the most prone areas to tension, such as neck, shoulders and lower back. For example, a simple stretching is to sit on the edge of the bed, lean forward slowly and let the head hang towards the knees. Keep this position for 30 seconds while breathing deeply. This movement helps lengthen the spine and relax the back muscles.

Conscious breathing to reduce stress symptoms

One of the greatest enemies of sleep is stress. When the body is in a constant alert state, the production of cortisol, the so -called stress hormone, remains elevated, and that makes we cannot fall asleep. Not only this, but the combination of stress and bad rest can also have consequences the next day, conditioning our food since we can have cravings to eat more sweet things, a relationship that is has addressed with experiments.

A simple and effective way to counteract stress symptoms are conscious breathing exercises, since most of the time we breathe without realizing it. When a stress response occurs, breathing is accelerated naturally. However, it is possible to alleviate this process: deep and controlled breaths help activate the parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for the ‘rest and digestion response. This can help reduce heart rate and muscle tension, preparing the body for sleep. A recent review of studies published in 2022 was able to verify that the so -called “voluntary high breathing” also increased cardiac variability, a measure of how we adapt to stress.

One of the most used breathing methods is the 4-7-8 technique, which became popular as one of the methods that the United States Marines body uses to sleep at any time and place, and that some experiments have demonstrated as Effective to reduce anxiety symptoms. Do the following:

Sit or fall in a quiet place and close your eyes Inhale slowly through the nose for four seconds Keep your breath for seven seconds Exhale by the mouth for eight seconds Repeat this cycle for five minutes

Sleeping preparation at night that starts day

Although the previous exercises can help us have a better dream, sleep preparation can also start during the day. For example, exposure to natural light in the morning is essential to regulate the circadian rhythm, that is, to ‘put in time our internal clock. If the sun gives us in our eyes in the morning, we are more likely to have more sleep at night.

On the contrary, the bluish light emitted by electronic devices such as telephones, televisions and other screens can interfere with the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates the sleep cycle. A study review published in Frontiers of Physiology It has proven that exposure to blue light before sleep suppresses melatonin rather than any other type of light, delaying the beginning of sleep and reducing its quality, although that same light can help us find ourselves more alert in the morning.

If we can afford a little more than 15 minutes every night to take care of our dream, a good guide is rule 3-2-1, which consists of the following:

Three hours before sleeping: avoid eating heavy foods or consuming alcohol. Eating too much can cause discomfort and prevent sleep of sleep, while alcohol, although initially can induce drowsiness, interrupts deep sleep and reduces its quality. Two hours before sleep: stop working or perform activities that require a high level of concentration. This includes work, studies or any activity that generates mental stress. The brain needs time to disconnect and prepare for rest. An hour before sleep: turn off electronic devices such as phones, tablets, computers and televisions. Lower the intensity of the lights at home and, in any case, do something relaxing like reading a book.

Do not forget sleep hygiene: try to maintain a consistent schedule to go to bed and wake up, sleep in a fresh room, between 18 and 22 degrees, which is totally dark and silent. Happy dreams.