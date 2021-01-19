On the Old New Year, a real miracle happened in Volgograd. An unknown person gave the little boy a chance for a full life by donating over 140 million rubles to him for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Artyom Sarmashov 1 year and 8 months. In October 2020, geneticists diagnosed him with type 2 spinal muscular atrophy. It is a rare genetic disorder that leads to progressive muscle weakness and atrophy.

The child first stops walking, then – to move, speak, swallow, breathe. At the same time, remaining conscious and fully understanding what is happening to him. Medical forecasts are disappointing: life expectancy with such a diagnosis is 10-12 years, but a third of patients do not live up to 4.

“Without „Zolgensma“ – the prick of life – we can’t get out “

Artyom was born at 36 weeks. Weight – 3050, height – 52 cm. 8/8 points on the Apgar scale. Doctors diagnosed him with heart problems, cysts in the brain, but said that all this may be compensated for with growing up.

The boy developed as usual. Until one day his parents began to notice that he did not stand at the support, did not walk along it. Fruitless attempts to get to doctors began in the midst of the pandemic. But only genetic analysis was able to establish what Artyom really is sick with.

“When geneticists confirmed SMA to us, words cannot describe what we went through,” says Artyom’s mother. Ekaterina Sarmashova… – My world turned upside down at that moment. I, like a wounded bird, began to fall down. “

But Ekaterina pulled herself together, began to study information about the disease and asked for information about “Zolgensme” – a drug that can stop the destruction of the body. The basis of therapy is a modified virus that delivers a functional copy of the gene the patient needs to the cell. It only takes one shot, but it costs just over $ 2 million. It is desirable to introduce it before 2 years of age (or before the child reaches a weight of 21 kilograms according to the European protocol)

“It hurts me to think that it will no longer be the same. We do not wait for the first steps, as it is now impossible without treatment. We observe how the child, who was recently at the support, can no longer do this, how every day it is harder to sit, it’s harder to breathe. Everything that carefree healthy children at his age can do – stand, get up, walk and run – is now out of reach of Artyom. Without “Zolgensma” – the prick of life – we will not get out, ”she wrote on Instagram.

Just a wizard

The Sarmashov family collaborated with charitable foundations and actively carried out a fundraising campaign. By the beginning of 2021, they were able to collect about 18 million rubles. But it is still a drop in the ocean compared to the “golden” injection “Zolgensma”, the most expensive medicine in the world. For one injection for Artyom Sarmashov, it was necessary to collect 160 million rubles.

On January 14, in the Old New Year, a real miracle happened for the whole Sarmashov family: an anonymous philanthropist completely closed their collection, transferring 140 million rubles to Artyom’s account.

“Today we inform you that our gathering is closed! – wrote Catherine in her instagram… – Our collection lasted 103 days. There were days of exaltation and despair. And the constant feeling that time and illness are on our heels and step on our heels. But a miracle happened, and our main magician appeared, who closed our collection. He did it anonymously. We will be grateful to him all our lives. Thank you for saving our son. God bless you. You are a noble person with a big heart and soul. We express our immense gratitude to everyone who took part in the fate of our son, who supported, helped and believed in us. And we wish you health and happiness! ”

Now the Sarmashovs are going to Moscow. The boy needs to prepare before he gets his “shot of life”.

“Artyom will have to undergo a lot of tests before the medicine is brought into Russia. And after the injection, he will face lifelong rehabilitation, – says Ekaterina. – These are swimming pools, exercise therapy, massages, technical rehabilitation means.

But most importantly, he had the opportunity to stop the disease.