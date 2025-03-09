A Police have died And another has been critical for the Shots of a 14 -year -old teenager In Newark, in the American state of New Jersey (USA).

The agents were shot around 6:37 p.m. on Friday When leaving your vehicleas reported by the authorities and collect the local subsidiary of the Fox chain.

The police were transferred to Newark University Hospital, where the agent finally died Joseph Azcona26 years old, who had been in the police for five years.

A 14 -year -old teenager is detained as the alleged author of the shots. Others four people have been arrested. The main suspect has been accused of murder and attempted murder. It has not been confirmed that the agents open fire, but it is known that the suspect has non -critical injuries.

Newark Security Director said the deceased “did not even have the opportunity to leave the vehicle Before being reached“, During a press conference with the mayor, Ras Baraka, and Newark’s chief prosecutor. For his part, Baraka said that this incident is” atrocious and a cruel contempt for humanity. “