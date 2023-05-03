A 14-year-old student has been arrested on suspicion of shooting dead eight students and a security guard at a Belgrade school. The minor opened fire at 8:40 a.m. this Wednesday at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school, according to sources from the Ministry of the Interior. A 53-year-old teacher, who was teaching a history class, was seriously injured. Milan Nedeljkovic, head of the central Vracar district, where the school is located, explained that the doctors were fighting to save his life. The police took the suspect in the murder of his companions handcuffed and with his head covered by a garment. While the ambulances and the children’s parents arrived at the school, officers in helmets and bulletproof vests cordoned off the area around the school.

The class was on the ground floor of the school, the local newspaper reported. Danas. This made it easier for several students to escape through the windows.

Milan Milosevic, the father of one of the students at the school, told local media that his daughter was in the class where the shooting began and managed to escape. “[El menor] first he shot the teacher and then he started shooting randomly,” he said. The Ministry of the Interior reported that, in addition to the teacher, there are six students hospitalized.

A mother hugged her daughter on Wednesday after the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade. OLIVER BUNIC (AFP)

Milosevic, who came to the school after the shooting, told the station: “I saw the security guard lying under the table. I saw two girls with blood on their shirts.” A young woman who studies at a secondary school near the school told state television RTS: “I saw children running out of the school, screaming. The parents came, they were terrified. Then I heard three shots.”

The suspect in the massacre had been planning the attack for some time, and even had a list of the people he wanted to kill, according to a statement from the Serbian police, released by the Efe agency. In addition, he was fond of hunting and had learned to shoot while practicing this activity, according to the Serbian Minister of the Interior, Bratislav Gasic.

The minister indicated that the two pistols used by the alleged assailant were licensed and believed to be the property of the minor’s father, who has also been arrested. “The father affirms that he had more than one pistol and that he kept them locked up,” explained the minister. Minister.

The head of the Interior added that the teenager managed to get hold of the two weapons and three magazines with 15 bullets each, according to the N1 radio station. The authorities have indicated that the minor had been preparing the attack for a long time. The same station adds that it was he himself who notified the police and that before the attack he had made a list of his victims.

Mass shootings are comparatively rare in Serbia, which has very strict gun ownership laws. But the Western Balkans are awash with hundreds of thousands of illegal weapons after the wars and riots of the 1990s. The Serbian authorities have granted several amnesties for the owners to hand them over or search them.

