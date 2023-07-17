SHOT: Belgorod schoolgirl injured in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge lost her memory

A 14-year-old schoolgirl from the Belgorod region, who suffered during the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, has lost her memory. This is reported Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the publication, the girl was unable to name the parents, who could not be saved during the incident.

In the hospital, a schoolgirl was put on a drip, and her aunt’s husband is with the girl. Prior to this, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed that the dead were natives of the border region. According to him, the injured child is in a state of moderate severity.

The Belgorod authorities promised to provide material assistance to the girl and contacted her relatives.

The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, announced the incident on the Crimean bridge on Monday morning, July 17. Later, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) explained that the Crimean bridge was attacked by two surface Ukrainian drones.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on the fact of the incident.