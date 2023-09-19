A tragic incident occurred in Riverview, in western Florida (USA), where a 14-year-old minor was arrested after committing a violent act: He shot his mother and seriously injured her boyfriend.according to local county authorities.

Case details

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released the details of this chilling event. Police received an alert last Saturday about a minor who was prowling the Riverview neighborhood, south of Tampa, and carrying a gun.

The authorities noticed the scene.

Upon arriving at the home, officers tried unsuccessfully to get the suspect to drop his gun. For about 16 minutes, they tried to negotiate with him while he repeatedly pointed the gun at himself.

Finally, the agents decided to use non-lethal ammunition, which led to the minor surrendering.

Inside the house, they discovered the mother’s partner in serious condition with five gunshot wounds. A few houses away, they found the lifeless body of the mother, who was lying at the entrance of the house shot to death.

The young man was detained by the authorities.

The older brother of the arrested man, who witnessed part of the incident, mentioned that the conflict began when he heard an argument between his mother and her partner, followed by shots.

Upon leaving her room, she observed her brother attacking her mother before fleeing, possibly in search of the boyfriend, according to information from WFLA.

“This 14-year-old’s life is over, too. He will never see the outside of a detention center,” Chronsiter said.

