The boy had a bruise on his chest as a result of the impact Archive image of an ambulance. / Edu Bottle / AGM

A 14-year-old minor was injured this Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. when he was hit by a fugitive tourist. The event occurred when the boy was cycling along Avenida Libertad in the Murcian district of Casillas.

After receiving a call to report the outrage, the Emergency Coordination Center sent an ambulance from 061 and a Local Police patrol to the scene. When being treated by the health workers if the minor had a contusion on the chest.