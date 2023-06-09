Sipura Jagani, 22, disappeared nine years ago shortly after separating from her boyfriend, but the Torremolinos municipal police abandoned their search for her after failing to find any information for their investigation.

And after he fell into the hands of the police for committing a murder last month, in which an Italian girl was stabbed 14 times, Marco Gaio Romeo confessed, on his own, to his crime that he committed in 2014, after he saw Jagani’s picture hanging in the police station, to which he was taken for investigation.

Romeo admitted, according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, that he had dissolved the remains of Gajani in acid.

According to a statement issued by the Spanish police, Romeo put Gajani’s remains in a box that he hid in a wall of his house.

After members of the Serious Crimes Unit searched the apartment where Romeo and Gagani were living, they noticed an asymmetry in the lines on one of the walls.

Using X-rays, a wooden chest hidden between two walls was revealed, along with a bouquet of flowers, and the remains were placed in bags.

The police transferred the remains of the body to the morgue in order to verify the identity of its owner through DNA tests.