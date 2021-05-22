A 14-year-old teenager ran into a restaurant, handed his newborn baby to a customer, and fled. The dramatic situation occurred in New Jersey, United States. Frankie Aguilar, witness and employee of the place, said that the young woman desperately entered the El Patron store asking for help.

“She seemed a little desperate,” Aguilar said, noting that she was working in the front of the restaurant when she arrived. Staff called police, she said, but the girl left before they arrived.

“Once he gave the baby to someone else, one of our clients, he just left,” Aguilar said. The baby, who still had the umbilical cord attached, was put into an ambulance and taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

The woman who received the baby at the restaurant.

According to the owner of the premises, the 14-year-old mother approached the counter and claimed to have found the boy. At that time, Alea Scott and her boyfriend Walter Cocca were having lunch when the teenager asked for help.

Scott didn’t hesitate: “I said, ‘Do you mind if I check the baby’s vital signs?” And she gave it to me. “Then the teenage mother left, leaving Scott with the baby.

The interior of the New Jersey venue.

Scott and his boyfriend realized that the baby was having trouble breathing. Fortunately, Scott has CPR and first aid practice that he applied to the newborn.

“Suddenly we heard the most beautiful cry and the baby started to move, he opened his eyes a little and then he closed his eyes but the sweetest thing was when he got hungry and was trying to suck, so we knew he was fine,” said Scott .

14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant in New Jersey. Fortunately, that good Samaritan customer knew just what to do https://t.co/bpQznMC9RI – ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ ABC7) May 20, 2021

Police found the teenage mother, and both she and the baby are fine. The baby will be put up for adoption and at this time, the 14-year-old is not facing any charges.

New Jersey has a child protection law Safe Haven, which allows a person to deliver an unwanted baby safely, legally, and anonymously. Parents, or someone acting on their behalf, can leave a baby unharmed for less than 30 days with the staff of any hospital emergency room, police station, fire station, ambulance, first aid kit or equipment rescue.

Police transferred the baby to a local medical center.

The New Jersey Department of Children and Families will ensure that the baby is placed in an adoptive or pre-adoptive home.