Shark bites 14-year-old boy’s leg in US

A 14-year-old teenager from the United States, whose leg was grabbed by a shark, spoke about the horror he experienced. About it writes People.

On June 23, Blaine Brown from West Virginia was vacationing with his family in North Topsail Beach, North Carolina. A shark attacked him while he was swimming near the shore with a friend. “I didn’t know what bit me. I just felt it and ran. And I was screaming. My grandmother took my hand, and I was thinking, ‘This is going to be bad.’ I thought I was going to lose my leg,” the young American shared his disturbing memories.

He also said that after the bite he was in a semi-conscious state and was only able to get to the shore, where he collapsed on the sand. “It felt like the shark was still hanging on,” Brown said.

Other vacationers immediately rushed to his side and applied a tourniquet to the wound. After he was taken to hospital, it was discovered that the shark had severely damaged the tendons in his calf. Surgeons performed reconstructive surgery, and Brown is now recovering. “I’m very grateful that they patched me up and prepared me for a proper recovery,” he said.

The city’s sheriff said sharks were the last thing vacationers should worry about, since Brown’s incident was the first there in six years. He said the rip current off the coast was a much greater danger, and ocean swimmers should learn how to get out of it.

