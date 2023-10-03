Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 1:26 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Four people have died and two others are injured after a 14-year-old minor opened fire on customers at the Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. One of the victims is a foreigner.

After several moments of panic, the alleged murderer was arrested after surrendering without resistance, according to emergency services. «The Police evacuated the place. “The situation has calmed down,” added Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Various videos spread on social networks showed how customers left the establishment in the midst of the chaos that reigned in the area, in the center of Bangkok. Siam Paragon is one of Bangkok’s main shopping malls, popular with locals and tourists from all over the world.

Background



The incident comes almost a year after the largest massacre in Thailand’s recent history, which took place in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu. A former police officer killed 36 people, most of them children under 5 years old, with shooting and stabbing.

In 2017, there were around ten million firearms in the country, of which almost half (4 million) are not registered with the authorities, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss research program.