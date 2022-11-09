A minor under 14 years of age died this Tuesday after falling from a horse during a therapeutic activity that took place at the María Montessori Special Education Center (Aprosub), located in the municipality of Castro del Río (Córdoba), according to sources. of 112 of Andalusia. The boy, a native of the neighboring town of El Carpio, had just gotten on the animal for a session of equine therapy or hippotherapy under the control of a specialized monitor, when the horse reared for a moment and the little boy fell to the ground. The teacher managed to hold the boy and even managed to make him fall on his body, cushioning the impact. Despite this, the minor suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, without the health workers who came to the school being able to do anything to save his life.

The Civil Guard has opened proceedings to investigate what happened, although everything points to an accident, because the horse reacted to a scare. Sources from the Emergency Service 112 Andalucía de Andalucía have confirmed the death of the 14-year-old boy from El Carpio (Córdoba), who went to the center specialized in hippotherapy, a therapy indicated for people with special needs that was developed in this concerted private school .

The local police officers and the Civil Guard have moved to the area, instructing the corresponding proceedings, as well as the 061 health professionals, with a helicopter, for which they asked the agents to delimit an improvised heliport on the N highway. -432. However, the young man perished on the school premises, to which the boy had been attending for several years.

Equine therapy or hippotherapy is a therapeutic modality that is applied in diseases linked to serious motor and neurological disorders, and that has had results with autism. For this type of activity, calm horses of a certain age are used. The animal transmits rhythmic impulses to its rider, which influences balance, coordination and muscular dexterity.