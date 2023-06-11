Edomex.- A 14 year old boywas linked to processaccused of probable crime of rape in detriment of one little girlwhich occurred on June 4 in the Tecámac municipality.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) accredited its probable participation in the crime of rape in detriment of one 7 year old girlpublishes the information medium A Fondo Edomex.

It is detailed that on June 4, the 14-year-old adolescent entered the home of his relatives, located in the Colonia Los Heroes Tecámacwhere allegedly subdued the victim for later sexually assault her.

Apparently relatives they realized what was happening and they called to the Tecámac Municipal Policeattending agents, who they apprehended the boy accused of sexual abuse.

Later, the adolescent was presented before the Agent of the Public Ministry Specialized in Matters of Crimes committed by Adolescentswhich initiated the corresponding investigation.

The detained adolescent was placed at the disposal of a Judge at the Quinta del Bosque Detention Center, in Zinacantepec, which after reviewing the evidence, determined to link him to proceedings for the criminal act of equal rape.