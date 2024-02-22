The fire that broke out on a floor of Maestro Rodrigo's building in Valencia is causing real chaos. The flames, as can be seen from the images that are streaming on local and national Spanish news, are advancing rapidly through the building and, as the images confirm, the fire is already affecting several floors. Firefighters are working to save some people who may have been trapped. At least seven people were injured, including a minor who was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation, public television TVE reports. Among the injured there were also some firefighters. One reportedly suffered a fracture while others were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

Spain, a 14-storey building in Valencia on fire



Several fire brigade units are already at the site of the fire, trying to put out the flames and stop their advance. However, the virulence of the fire complicates control operations and the flames advance along the facade.

The images published on social media by the emergency services show the facade of the building completely on fire and surrounded by a huge black cloud of smoke.

The fire apparently broke out on the fourth floor of the building and then spread to the other floors. Police cordoned off the area to facilitate rescue operations. The fire was reported around 5.30pm and the flames, due to the strong west wind, quickly spread from the fifth floor along the entire vertical of the 14-storey building, spreading towards another adjacent building, also a new one. building, where firefighters are trying to rescue residents from their balconies. At least two people were still trapped.

At the moment there is no news of victims. In the building there are 138 apartments. The emergency coordination center of the Valencian Community asked for reinforcements from the national emergency center of the Civil Protection, which installed a field hospital, while ambulances and resuscitation units were mobilized.