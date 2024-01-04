A 13-year-old American teenager has become the first person to beat Tetris, the classic Nintendo video game, taking him to a “screen of death”, that is, completely exhausting it. Willis Gibson, known as Blue Scuti on the platforms, said “please, peta” as he organized the puzzle pieces that fell across the screen. Moments later, his wish came true when the game froze, prompting him to repeatedly exclaim “Oh my God!” in a video. that he uploaded to YouTube on January 2nd.

During his feat, Gibson broke world records in total score, level reached and total number of lines, according to 404 Media. “This is incredible,” Vince Clemente, CEO of the Classic Tetris World Championship, told Reuters. “The developers didn't think anyone would go this far and now the game has officially been defeated by a human being.” Until now, only one artificial intelligence program had beaten this more than three-decade-old game, Clemente said.

Willis employs a “rolling” controller technique (rolling), popularized in 2021, which allows the player to manipulate the directional pad, or D-pad, at least 20 times per second to move blocks, much more efficient than the previously popular method of hitting the keys as quickly as possible (hyper tapping), according to 404 Media.

Tetris, first released in 1984 and quickly becoming a global sensation, challenges players to rotate and match seven different shapes of falling blocks. Created by Alexey Pajitnov at the Moscow Academy of Sciences during the Cold War and developed as a business by video game entrepreneur Henk Rogers, Tetris has demonstrated remarkable durability, spanning generations. According to The Tetris Company, it is the best-selling video game of all time, with 520 million copies sold.

