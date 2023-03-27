A 13-year-old teenager dressed in black and wearing a skull mask stabbed to death a 71-year-old science teacher early Monday morning at a school in the city of São Paulo (Brazil). The student also injured three other teachers and a student at the school to which he was transferred a couple of weeks ago, according to the local press. The minor has been neutralized by three teachers, who immobilized him and took the knife from him. He was stopped by the police right there. The agents investigate the motivations of the aggressor. Brazil has experienced several similar violent episodes in recent years, including one involving firearms.

Security cameras installed in the classroom recorded the attack, which occurred early in the morning at the beginning of the school week at a secondary school. The images show how the hooded student approaches a woman who is teaching class from behind and attacks her.

“We have a heroine, Professor Cintia,” declared the State Secretary for Education, Renato Feder, referring to the teacher who took the knife from him. An action that, in the words of the head of public security for the State of São Paulo, prevented the tragedy from becoming even worse. Captain Guilherme Melt, Secretary of Public Security, stressed that no student was seriously injured. The teachers are stable.

Last November, a 16-year-old boy shot at two schools with his father’s weapons (military police), killing three people and wounding 11 in Aracruz (Espíritu Santo). The boy was dressed in camouflage and wore a swastika armband. A month earlier, another student who claimed to have been bullied at school shot three classmates with a firearm in Sobral (Ceará), a city known for its innovative and successful educational model. And last September, a student shot and killed a student who was in a wheelchair after announcing the attack on Twitter. It happened in Barreiras, in the interior of Bahia.

In 2021, an 18-year-old boy murdered three babies and two teachers in a kindergarten in Saudades (Santa Catarina). The most serious attack in recent years was in 2019 in Suzano (São Paulo), where two students broke into a school armed with pistols. They killed five students, two teachers and the uncle of one of them, who had discovered the deadly plan but was unable to prevent its implementation.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region