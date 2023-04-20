In Primorye, a 13-year-old schoolgirl, to the applause of a crowd of teenagers, beat an 11-year-old girl

In the village of Lipovtsy, Primorsky Krai, a 13-year-old schoolgirl, to the applause of a crowd of teenagers, beat an 11-year-old girl. The brawl was caught on video, the relevant footage was published Telegram-channel News.Vl.

In the video that appeared, you can see how the 11-year-old Russian woman lies on the ground. When the girl tries to get up, the 13-year-old opponent begins to beat her on the head, grabs her by the hair. In addition, she pokes the child’s face in the grass to the approving laughter of other teenagers. Presumably, the conflict takes place in the courtyard of a residential building.

After the appearance of the video with bullying, the regional prosecutor’s office intervened and organized check. It was found that the victim did not require hospitalization.

An 11-year-old resident of Primorsky Krai is undergoing outpatient treatment, the severity of the harm caused is being established, the department explained. In addition, Olga Romanova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights of the Primorsky Territory, became interested in what happened.

On March 14, it was reported that schoolgirls in Tyva beat a peer in a crowd because of a place at a table in a cafe. The police officers were checking.