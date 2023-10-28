A few weeks ago it was known the case of Derek Rosa, a 13-year-old boy who called the United States emergency line (911) to confess that he had murdered his mother while she was sleeping.

The murder occurred on October 13 in Hialeah, Florida and after Derek’s call The authorities attended the home and immediately arrested the young man.

His mother Irina García She was dead after suffering a knife attack that he himself planned while she was sleeping and after having committed the crime, the young man told the authorities that he tried to take his own life with two firearms, however, he could not carry it out.

Now, the hearing that sought to obtain bail was held this Friday and the request was denied, there the father of the minor and her grandmother presented their testimonies, with which they tried to ensure that Rosa could be under house arrest, until the trial was given.

The father assured that he did not know what could have led his son to commit this action and that, after having been in the Army for 22 years, he had taught Rosa good values. For all this, he asked for a “second chance” for his son.

It is known that Derek Rosa will be tried as an adult for the charge of first-degree murder, according to information provided this Friday by local media.

With this decision, the minor enters to be tried with the system of serious crimes for adults and although he does not face the possibility of being sentenced to the death penalty, he could receive a life sentence if convicted.

Besides, Derek claimed that after attacking his mother with a kitchen knife, He took photos of the body and sent them to a friend through social networks. Likewise, the young man commented that in addition to the photos he called his friend and told her how everything had happened.

According to the authorities, some people who knew the young man stated that he was a good student and that despite having accepted his guilt, he did not establish the reasons why he did it.

