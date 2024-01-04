In the town of La Victoria de Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Chile, a shooting occurred where 3 people died, including a minor under 13 years old.

Several videos circulate on social networks showing a group of strangers waiting for their other people and when they arrive at the place they are attacked with firearms.

Several people run, but you can see two women who are trapped in the shooting and while they go out to find a location that will protect them, the armed people manage to flee.

According to the authorities, three people died in the midst of these events and among them two are Colombian citizens and a minor under 13 years old who was playing in the area.

It is known that homicides in the country have increased in recent days And in the Metropolitan Region there were 21 murders between Christmas and New Year's.



“We are facing a security crisis. Therefore, the agenda in this area is a priority for the Executive,” said Camila Vallejo, spokesperson for the Government of Chile.

