A 13-year-old girl is hospitalized in the Children’s Hospital of La Plata after being brutally attacked by other girls of the same age outside School No. 4, located on 31st Street between 169 and 170 in Berisso, Argentina. The victim’s father filed a complaint for injuries at a local police station and provided videos recording the moment of the attack.

The attack occurred when the young woman left school and was intercepted by three teenagers who were waiting for her. The victim was subjected to a violent beating, and although she managed to escape to her home, the injuries she suffered required her transfer to the hospital in La Plata, according to local media.

The minor’s father learned of the incident through the teenager’s brother. The man went to the local police station with videos provided by witnesses and requested the film records from the Berisso Municipal Monitoring Center. The attackers have already been identified.

This type of violence has been repeated in other towns. A month and a half ago, in Ramos Mejía, La Matanza, two high school students were involved in a fierce fight near their school, in broad daylight and in front of a group of people who were encouraging the confrontation. The violent episode was recorded and spread on social media.

In the video, a father can be heard encouraging one of the girls to hit her opponent. The girls attacked each other viciously, focusing their blows on the head and torso. The fight began almost without a word being exchanged and quickly escalated into violence.

