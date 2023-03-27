Monday, March 27, 2023, 8:18 p.m.





A 13-year-old girl was injured this Monday afternoon when she was hit by a bus on the Gran Vía in Murcia, according to the Emergency Coordination Center.

The little girl, who suffered several injuries to her head, face and neck, was treated ‘in situ’ by health workers from the Emergency Service and transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital to receive medical attention. Local Police officers also attended the scene of the event.