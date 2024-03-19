A boy was hospitalized due to a gas leak at a private school in St. Petersburg

In St. Petersburg, a 13-year-old boy was admitted to the hospital from a private school in the Vyborg region. About it reported “Fontanka”.

As the publication found out, there was a gas leak in the educational institution. Emergency services received information about problems with a pipe on private property in the Suzdal Lakes region. The emergency workers needed police help to get through the fence.

The student was hospitalized with suspected domestic gas poisoning. An investigation was organized into the incident.

Previously, it was reported that in St. Petersburg, a fifth-grade student returned from training with convulsions and poisoning with an unknown substance.

His mother said that after returning, the child had dinner and went to the room, where he subsequently began to feel unwell. An investigation into the incident began.