The injured minor, who was helped by neighbors, had stab cuts on his arms and on his back

A 13-year-old boy was injured this Friday after being stabbed by another minor of the same age in the Zaragoza neighborhood of Torrero, according to sources from the National Police.

The events took place at 8:00 p.m., on Oviedo Street, in the vicinity of the municipal swimming pools. The Police received a call warning that a group of neighbors was helping the injured child, who had stab cuts on his arms and back. A police patrol and an ambulance traveled to the place to assist him and later transfer him to a hospital.

The victim named another young man from the neighborhood, also 13 years old, as the perpetrator of the events, and provided his data, which were transferred to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, which has taken over the case as it is a minor.