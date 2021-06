Gorizia – A 13 year old boy is died drowned in the Soča River, on the border between Italy and Slovenia (where the same river is called Soca). The victim was participating in a kayaking training when she fell into the water and never emerged again.

The alarm went off at 16.30 and immediately intervened Fire fighters of the two nations that started the search until they found the boy’s body, lifeless. The victim’s nationality is still unclear.